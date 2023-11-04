Sports

MLV vs ADL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United A-League Men 2023

8 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the A-League Men 2023. This match is fixed to be played between Melbourne Victory (MLV) and Adelaide United (ADL). Yes, you heard right both of the teams are going to the match against each other and this match will be a banging match of this tournament. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 02:15 pm on Saturday 4 November 2023 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans who are excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

MLV vs ADL Live Score

Both of the teams played well in their last matches of this tournament and received a lot of love and responses from the fans. This league was begun recently and both teams are performing their best from the beginning. If we talk about the points table, both played two matches in this league. Melbourne Victory has faced two wins and this team is currently ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other hand, Adelaide United has also faced well by winning the last two matches, and this team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. This upcoming match will be one of the best matches, so watch and enjoy.

MLV vs ADL (Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United) Match Details

Match: Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United (MLV vs ADL)
Tournament: A-League Men 2023
Date: Saturday, 4th November 2023
Time: 02:15 PM (IST) – 08:45 AM (GMT)
Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

MLV vs ADL (Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United) Starting 11

Melbourne Victory (MLV) Possible Starting 11 1.Paul Izzo, 2. Adama Traore-III, 3. Roderick Miranda, 4. Jason Geria, 5. Damien Da Silva, 6. Rai Marchan, 7. Ryan Teague, 8. Zinedine Machach, 9. Nishan Velupillay, 10. Bruno Fornaroli, 11. Daniel Arzani

Adelaide United (ADL) Possible Starting 11 1.Joe Gauci, 2. Ryan Kitto, 3. Nick Ansell, 4. Alexandar Popovic, 5. Jonny Yull, 6. Nestory Irankunda, 7. Isaias Sanchez, 8. Zach Clough, 9. Panashe Madanha, 10. Ben Halloran, 11. Hiroshi Ibusuki

It is quite hard to predict which team will face victory in this upcoming match because both of the teams have given similar performances which makes this upcoming match a bang between them. Both team players are fine and no one has any injury. This match is set to live telecast on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy. The weather is clear and there is no chance of rain at the match which will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

