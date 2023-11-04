MLV vs ADL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United A-League Men 2023

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the A-League Men 2023. This match is fixed to be played between Melbourne Victory (MLV) and Adelaide United (ADL). Yes, you heard right both of the teams are going to the match against each other and this match will be a banging match of this tournament. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 02:15 pm on Saturday 4 November 2023 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans who are excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

Both of the teams played well in their last matches of this tournament and received a lot of love and responses from the fans. This league was begun recently and both teams are performing their best from the beginning. If we talk about the points table, both played two matches in this league. Melbourne Victory has faced two wins and this team is currently ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other hand, Adelaide United has also faced well by winning the last two matches, and this team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. This upcoming match will be one of the best matches, so watch and enjoy.

MLV vs ADL (Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United) Match Details

Match: Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United (MLV vs ADL)

Tournament: A-League Men 2023

Date: Saturday, 4th November 2023

Time: 02:15 PM (IST) – 08:45 AM (GMT)

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

MLV vs ADL (Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United) Starting 11

Melbourne Victory (MLV) Possible Starting 11 1.Paul Izzo, 2. Adama Traore-III, 3. Roderick Miranda, 4. Jason Geria, 5. Damien Da Silva, 6. Rai Marchan, 7. Ryan Teague, 8. Zinedine Machach, 9. Nishan Velupillay, 10. Bruno Fornaroli, 11. Daniel Arzani