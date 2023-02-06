MNZ vs SAM Live Score Lineup Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very famous and favourite Serie A league is coming back one more time with its amazing teams. This match is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Monza vs Sampdoria. Both teams are very powerful and they are ready to give tough competition to each other in the match. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details as it will be more amazing and interesting. Here we have more information about the MNZ vs SAM match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Serie A league is all set to entertain its fans with amazing teams. Both teams are very famous and it will be more interesting when two strong teams face each other in the playground. The Serie A match between Monza vs Sampdoria will be played on Tuesday at Stadio Brianteo. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there no chance of rain during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, and lineup. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Monza (MNZ) vs Sampdoria (SAM)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 7th February 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Brianteo

League: Serie A

Monza (MNZ) Possible Playing 11: 1.Michele Di Gregorio, 2. Pablo Mari, 3. Luca Caldirola, 4. Armando Izzo, 5. Patrick Ciurria, 6. Carlos Augusto, 7. Jose Machin-Dicombo, 8. Matteo Pessina, 9. Nicolo Rovella, 10. Gianluca Caprari, 11. Dany Mota

Sampdoria (SAM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Emil Audero, 2. Tommaso Augello, 3. Nicola Murru, 4. Bruno Amione, 5. Bram Nuytinck, 6. Mehdi Leris, 7. Tomas Rincon, 8. Filip Djuricic, 9. Harry Winks, 10. Manolo Gabbiadini, 11. Sam Lammers

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very amazing and outstanding and they all are ready to give tough competition to each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Monza vs Sampdoria on 7th February 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Stadio Brianteo. If we talk about the recent match result the MNZ team won 2 matches and draw 3 matches and the SAM team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. So as per the scoreboard MNZ team has more chances to win the match against SAM. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.