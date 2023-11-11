MNZ vs TOR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Monza vs Torino Serie A League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Serie A League 2023. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Monza (MNZ) and another team is Torino (TOR). Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing thier curiosity to know more about this upcoming football match. It is fully set to begin at 01:15 am on Sunday 12 November 2023 this match is going to take place at Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Italy. Let us know the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

All the teams are giving thier best and receiving a good response from the fans. Now, Monza and Torino are going to play a head-to-head match and it will be the 12th match of both teams. MNZ has faced four wins, four draws, or three losses in the last 11 matches and this team is currently ranked in the 9th place of the points. On the other side, Torino has faced four wins, three draws, or four losses in the last 11 matches and TOR is ranked in the 12th position of the points table. Both of the teams will give thier best in this upcoming match increasing the excitement among the fans.

MNZ vs TOR (Monza vs Torino) Match Details

Match: Monza vs Torino (MNZ vs TOR)

Tournament: Serie A League 2023

Date: Sunday, 12th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Italy

MNZ vs TOR (Monza vs Torino) Starting 11

Monza (MNZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Michele Di Gregorio, 2. Pablo Mari, 3. Luca Caldirola, 4. Danilo D’Ambrosio, 5. Samuele Vignato, 6. Patrick Ciurria, 7. Andrea Colpani, 8. Matteo Pessina, 9. Georgios Kyriakopoulos, 10. Roberto Gagliardini, 11. Lorenzo Colombo