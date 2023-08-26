MOB vs LEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen

The Bundesliga League’s next football match is going to take place at Borussia Park and it is great news for football lovers. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) and another team Leverkusen (LEV). This football match will begin at 10:00 pm on Saturday 26 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Borussia-Park located in Monchengladbach, Germany. Both teams contain a large number in thier fan lists who are so very excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams had played well in thier previous matches and won the hearts of the fans and those people who watched their previous matches. Leverson had played one match in this tournament and faced victory. Borussia Monchengladbach is going to play this match for the first time. It is the first head-to-head match of both teams and it is expected that this match will be most liked by the fans and the people, so watch and enjoy this match.

MOB vs LEV (Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen) Match Details

Match: Borussia Monchengladbach and Leverkusen

Tournament: Bundesliga

Date: Saturday, 26th August 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (IST) – 04:30 PM (GMT)

MOB vs LEV Venue: Borussia-Park

MOB vs LEV (Borussia Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen) Starting 11

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Olschowsky, 2. Stefan Lainer, 3. Nico Elvedi, 4. Marvin Friedrich, 5. Maximilian Wober, 6. Florian Neuhaus, 7. Hannes Wolf, 8. Kouadio Kone, 9. Julian Weigl, 10. Tomas Cvancara, 11. Nathan Ngoumou/Grant-Leon Ranos

Leverkusen (LEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukas Hradecky, 2. Jonathan Tah, 3. Edmond Tapsoba, 4. Jeremie Frimpong, 5. Odilon Kossounou, 6. Alejandro Grimaldo, 7. Exequiel Palacios, 8. Florian Wirtz, 9. Granit Xhaka, 10. Jonas Hofmann, 11. Victor Boniface

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans can enjoy this upcoming match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is excited to play this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain.