MOB vs WOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolverhampton Wonders DFB Pokal

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

The DFB Pokal League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between two teams Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) and the opponent team Wolverhampton Wonders (WOL). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the correct site. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am on Wednesday 6 December 2023 and it is set to be played at Borussia-Park. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. In this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

MOB vs WOL Live Score

Both of the teams have played multiple matches in this league and given their best in the previous matches and received a good response from the fans. The points table of this league is not available but our sources have fetched some details. It is reported that both teams have played two matches and going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until this match finishes which makes this match more interesting. It will be a banging match in this league, so watch with joy.

MOB vs WOL (Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolverhampton Wonders) Match Details

Match: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolverhampton Wonders (MOB vs WOL)
Tournament: DFB Pokal 2023
Date: Wednesday, 6th December 2023
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
MOB vs WOL Venue: Borussia-Park

MOB vs WOL (Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolverhampton Wonders) Starting 11

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB) Possible Starting 11 1.Moritz Nicolas, 2. Nico Elvedi, 3. Joe Scally, 4. Luca Netz, 5. Maximilian Wober, 6. Rocco Reitz, 7. Kouadio Kone, 8. Julian Weigl, 9. Franck Honorat, 10. Alassane Plea, 11. Jordan Siebatcheu

Wolverhampton Wonders (WOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Koen Casteels, 2. Sebastiaan Bornauw, 3. Rogerio da Silva, 4. Joakim Maehle, 5. Cedric Zesiger, 6. Maximilian Arnold, 7. Aster Vranckx, 8. Kevin Paredes, 9. Jakub Kaminski, 10. Jonas Wind, 11. Tiago Tomas

This football match is scheduled to be live telecast on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. None of the teams is suffering from any injury and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently hard to predict which team will face victory because the exact previous both team’s scores are not mentioned. It is determined that this match will be most liked by the viewers and there is no possibility of rain on the match day. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

