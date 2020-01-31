How to choose the right mobile phone for elderly people?

It is a fact that we are technologically more advanced than our parents and grandparents. Unlike them, it doesn’t take us, long to figure out a new gadget. Talking about elderly people, they can live without all technologies and gadgets. But one that has become a necessity in everyone’s life is a mobile phone. The kind of smartphones we use is extremely difficult to handle for the elderly people. They find it complex to operate such phones. This is why many of the phone companies have started manufacturing mobile phone for elderly people.

If you are planning to gift your grandparents a new cell phone, then you need to make sure that they can use it. In this article, we will tell you about the type of phones you should buy for your grandparents.

Tips to buy a phone for elderly people

Having a cell phone these days is a must. It doesn’t matter how old you are, you should at least have a cellular phone with you. If you are going to buy a phone for elderly people, then you should look for the following few things on the phone.

Simplicity

The most obvious thing of all is simplicity. You need to make sure that the model you choose is simple and easy to use. Buying a phone with more functions means it will appear to be more complex to handle. You should aim for buying a basic cell phone which allows calling and texting only. Many of the elderly people are seen to use such phones. But if your grandparents can handle phones well then you can get them a middle-range smartphone with the most needed functions.

Ease to use

The phone that you buy should be easy to use. In other words, it shouldn’t be too big or small. It should be of normal size that we used past a decade. This will help elderly people to handle the phone better. The best type of phone for old people is candy bar-shaped phones. These phones don’t come with enough functions, but they are convenient to use.

Bigger switches

Almost all of us these days use touchscreen phones. This is where many old people are seen struggling. If they cannot handle touchscreen phones is because they haven’t used any such thing before. Therefore, you should go for a phone with a keypad. Some models are specially meant for elderly people. These phones are designed with bigger switches than normal, so that they find it easy to use.

Good audio

Another important thing you need to check is whether the phone has good audio or not. Most elderly people are hard of hearing. Therefore, you must get them a phone that is loud enough.

These are the few main points you need to keep in mind while buying a mobile phone for elderly people. They are better off with simple and easy to use phones.