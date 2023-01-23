Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead, New York Model and Artist Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies

It is hard to announce on the Internet that the beloved rising personality of modeling, Jeremy Ruehlemann sadly passed away. It is hard to accept that the talented star has gone from this world. Let us tell you that Jeremy Ruehlemann was one of the prominent fashion models and camp counselors at Omega Teen Camp (OTC). Since the news of his death was confirmed, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to his family who lost their beloved family member. Keep reading to know more about him and how did he die? Here are lots of questions rising among many people.

One of the Facebook posts reads,” Jeremy Ruehlemann All day I’ve been trying to gather my thoughts and what to even say. We both met each other at the young age of 15 & 17. We bonded over feeling like our parents couldn’t deal with us as troubled teenagers and sent us both away for 4 weeks to OTC! We instantly were Inseparable and both bonded over our live for music, sports, fashion tattoos etc. Basically what I’m saying is what Gianni liked Jerm like and what Jerm like Gianni like”.

Who Was Jeremy Ruehlemann?

According to the latest updates, Jeremy Ruehlemann was born in Mahwah, New Jersey, and took admitted in Rowan University from 2013 to 2017 where he took the education of psychology. Later, he left the school to follow his passion. It was difficult to him to drop out of college and continue in his career as a model. He faced several struggles but Jeremy never stopped for himself and became one of the popular models of the country.

He had worked with many big brands such as Gucci, Prada and Versace. Along with this, he also appeared in some popular magazine covers including Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. During his entire career, he never forgot about his love for psychology and used his platform to spread mental health awareness among his followers.

According to the updates, the cause of Jeremy’s death has not been confirmed yet but the sources are trying to collect more details about his unfortunate passing. It is hard to find what was the reason behind his sudden death. Still, his death is a mystery for many. Here are lots of tributes circulating on social media that reveals the fans love for Jeremy. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.