Moeketsi Molelekoa Cause Of Death: Premier Soccer Referee Killed In Tragic Accident

Recently the news has come on the internet that Moeketsi Molelekoa has passed away recently. He was an assistant referee for the Premier Soccer League. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Saturday. Many people have been grieving his death on social media platforms.

Moeketsi Molelekoa was born in Botshabelo, Free State. He became very famous in South African and African football rings after creating his PSL debut in 2014. His refereeing profession was not without debate, though; in November 2021, for a dubious choice, he and Jelly Chavani each got a six-week suspension. A match in Durban resulted in the team being discovered guilty of violating Law 12 of the IFAB Laws of the Game. Previous year in June and July he participated in the COSAFA Cup in Durban. After that, he started to make for himself in the experienced ranks in 2015.

As per the report, Moeketsi Molelekoa who was an assistant referee for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has passed away recently. But his age has been not mentioned yet. He took his last breath on 21 January 2023, Saturday. His passing news has been confirmed by The South African Football Association.

Moeketsi Molelekoa was involved in the accident and this accident took place in Botshabelo, Free State. His red VW Polo crashed with a bus, which led to his untimely death. He lost his life due to an accident. It is very shocking news for the football community and reporters and commentators have expressed their sympathies to his family. Many people expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.