Mohamed Fofana Death Reason? Missing 4-year-old Boy Found Dead on Shore in Boston Harbor

The breaking news is coming that a four years old boy who missing was found dead. Four years boy missing for a month now he was found dead on Spectacle Island Shore. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention on the internet. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. This is very heartbreaking news that a four year found dead on Spectacle Island shore off South Boston. This news is circulating on the internet and made headlines on social media. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, a four-year-old boy from South Boston was found dead. His name was Mohamed Fofana. He was from South Boston. As per reports, his dead body was found on Monday by the police department. Mohamed Fofana was seen by the marine units around 12:30 p.m. on the shoreline of Spectacle Island. His pair of shoes is also found which is color of Blue. Still, the investigation is ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police. Recently, this news is the hot headline on every social media headline.

Mohamed Fofana Death Reason?

The statements according to the Massachusetts State Police that on Monday the boy was playing with his grandmother and older sister. They all were playing at a park on Castle Island. They were playing near the water around 7 p.m. He was missing on Sunday when he was playing near the water. His grandfather’s name is Soleymane Fofana he called 911 when he was missing. Further, his mother refused to go park with Fofana on Mother’s Day. The location of Spectacle Island across the water from Castle Island. He was dead body was found in the water. After, many efforts by the land, air, and water rescue team, his dead body was found with his blue shoe.

Further, when Mohamed was missing his mother called and told everyone about Mohamed missing news. She was asking for help, please help me she said on Monday morning. She feared too much and told to the local people that give me my little baby. Please help me. Even he does not have a father. On Monday morning, Mohamed’s family member shared his photo on social media and asked for help to find Mohamed. His family is from West Africa. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information about this news we will update you on the same site.