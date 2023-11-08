Mohammad Abu Hasira Cause of Death? Palestinian Journalist Killed Near Gaza City

There is shoking news coming forward related to the death of Mohammad Abu Hasira who died along with forty-two of his family members in an Israeli air assault on Gaza City. Yes, you are right he was killed with 42 of his family members in this air assault, and this news is running on the top of the news channels. It is creating a buzz among the people and netizens who are hitting the online platforms and asking various questions. In this article, we have shared all the details related to this attack and talked about the deceased in detail.

According to the reports, Mohammad was a Palestinian reporter who was killed alongside 42 family members. He was killed in an Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City and around 37 journalists have been killed since the beginning of this war. The 37 journalists were identified including 32 Palestinians, four Israelis, and one Lebanese, and they all lost their lives in this war, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said. CPJ also added that the past month has been the deadliest for journalists since its records began. Many journalist have lost their lives during the ongoing war. Several details are left to share about this incident, so keep reading.

Mohammad Abu Hasira Cause of Death?