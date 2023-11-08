Mohammad Abu Hasira Cause of Death? Palestinian Journalist Killed Near Gaza City

There is shoking news coming forward related to the death of Mohammad Abu Hasira who died along with forty-two of his family members in an Israeli air assault on Gaza City. Yes, you are right he was killed with 42 of his family members in this air assault, and this news is running on the top of the news channels. It is creating a buzz among the people and netizens who are hitting the online platforms and asking various questions. In this article, we have shared all the details related to this attack and talked about the deceased in detail.
According to the reports, Mohammad was a Palestinian reporter who was killed alongside 42 family members. He was killed in an Israeli Airstrike in Gaza City and around 37 journalists have been killed since the beginning of this war. The 37 journalists were identified including 32 Palestinians, four Israelis, and one Lebanese, and they all lost their lives in this war, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said. CPJ also added that the past month has been the deadliest for journalists since its records began. Many journalist have lost their lives during the ongoing war. Several details are left to share about this incident, so keep reading.
Mohammad Abu Hasira Cause of Death?
According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 10,300 people have lost their lives during Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Israel’s counter-attacks began in response to Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack, when the group killed 1,400 people and took more than 230 hostages. In 1992, the group began documenting journalist fatalities. In recent days, Israel informed international news organizations Reuters and AFP that it could not ensure the safety of its journalists working in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also claimed to have targeted Hamas across Gaza and accused the group of conducting military operations near journalists and civilians. Keep reading…
Furthermore, The IDF said that Israeli airstrikes could potentially damage nearby structures. Now, the news is emerging that Mohammad died in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, along with 42 of his family members. He has been working with a Palestine-based television channel, and reports indicate he was killed as well as 10 family members in the air raid that was fired by Israeli forces. His death news was officially announced by Palestine TV. This news is spreading like wildfire on the web and many social media users are sharing their responses by commenting. The exact details of his death are not revealed yet. We will update our article after getting more details. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.
