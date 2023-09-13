MohBad Death Reason? Nigerian Artist MohBad Passed Away at age 27, Family

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Afrobeat singer Mohbad. He passed away on 12 September 2023 and his death news is making headlines on the internet and running on various social media platforms. He was a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter from Lagos who has a large number of fans around the world. Lots of his fans are expressing thier sadness for his demise and hitting the online platforms to know more about his death. Let’s see what happened to him, the cause of his demise, and more about himself, so read this article thoroughly.

As per the exclusive sources, his death was announced by music executive Ovie and this heartbreaking news went viral. It left the fans and fellow artists in disbelief. He was 27 years old at the time of his passing and he died on Tuesday 27 September 2023. But the cause of his death has not been revealed nor much details have been shared yet. It is reported that he was the young artist who sought medical attention on the same day but, he lost consciousness following an injection and could not be revived which resulted in his death. Swipe up this article to know more about his demise.

MohBad Death Reason?

His birth name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba but he was mostly known as Imole and MohBad. He was born on 8 June 1996 in Lagos, Nigeria and his life extended to 12 September 2023. He was a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter from Lagos. He gained a lot of popularity after releasing various albums and had a unique musical style that blended elements of pop, Afrobeat, and hip-hop. He had been gaining recognition as a rising star in the Nigerian music scene and his songwriting prowess and lyrical talent set him apart, making him a promising figure in the industry.

He made his debut by releasing his album titled "Imole" in 2022 which helped him to gain a lot of attention and popularity around the world. Then, he released multiple albums and songs. Many people are coming to his fan list and liking his songs and it was a commercial success for him. Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many popular personalities are also sharing their condolences for his loss. Currently, no details have been mentioned about his funeral and final rites. It is a painful moment for his loved ones and many are sharing thier love for him.