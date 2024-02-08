Mojo Nixon Cause of Death? Who Mixed Roots and Punk Rock, Mojo Nixon Dies at 66

We are going to share this sad news with our great grief that Mojo Nixon passed away on Wednesday 7 February. His passing news is making headlines on the news channels and this heartbreaking event left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones. He was an American actor and musician who gained a lot of popularity for his humorous, irreverent novelty song “Elvis is Everywhere”. He has a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing their sorrows for his loss. Many queries have been raised over the internet related to his demise and it became a topic of discussion. Our sources have gathered all the details about his passing and we will try to cover every single piece of information, so read it completely.

The news of Mojo Nixon’s demise was shared through a statement posted on Twitter by Bob Pockrass on 8 February 2024. His family also announced the news of his demise on Facebook and it is trending on social media. According to the reports, he passed away while he was at sea, participating in the 2024 Outlaw Country Cruise, which launched from Miami during the week-long cruise, deeply saddening his fans and fellow musicians. He breathed his last on Wednesday 7 February 2024 and was 66 years old at the time of his demise. As confirmed by his family, he died of a cardiac event, but details regarding the circumstances surrounding his demise remain unclear. Many are mourning his demise and it leaves a void in his generous and irreplaceable legacy. Read on…

Mojo Nixon Cause of Death?

Mojo Nixon Cause of Death?

If we talk about himself, Neill Kirby McMiallan Jr. is his birth name but he is mostly known by his professional name as Mojo Nixon. He was born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States on 2 August 1957. He was an American musician and actor who had a large number of fans around the world. He is most popular for his humorous, irreverent novelty song "Elvis is Everywhere" and it was an alternative staple on MTV. His style is defined as psychobilly a musical personality that blends rockabilly with punk rock. He hosted the "Loon In The Afternoon" radio show on Sirius XM. He was the beloved son of Neill Kirby McMillan Sr. (Father) and Mary Theresa McMillan (Mother).

Moreover, Mojo Nixon was survived by his beloved wife Adaire McMillan, and two sons Rafe Cannonball McMillan and Ruben McMillan. Social media is flooded with tributes for his demise and many popular personalities are sharing their condolences for his unfortunate death. He will be always remembered as one of the most iconic and great musicians. Now, his death has left a void in the community and many of his fans are expressing their sorrows. He died at the sea during the 2024 Outlaw Country Cruise on 7 February at the age of 66 years. The cause of his death was a cardiac event. No details have been shared related to funeral and obituary services.