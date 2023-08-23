MOL vs GAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Molde FC vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Hello football lovers, we have great news that the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers Tournament’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Molde FC (MOL) and another team Galatasaray (GAL). This football match will begin at 12:30 am pm on Thursday 24 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Selhurst Park Stadium located in the London Borough of Croydon, England. Both teams contain a large number in thier fan lists who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Fans are so excited to watch this upcoming match and they believe that this upcoming match will be most liked by the people at the stadium. As per the sources, this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and it is expected that this match will come with many unexpected events. The gameplay of both teams was amazing and now it is determined that the team’s players will give thier best until the end of this match which makes the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy this match.

MOL vs GAL (Molde FC vs Galatasaray) Match Details

Match: Molde FC vs Galatasaray (MOL vs GAL)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Date: Thursday, 24th August 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

MOL vs GAL Venue: Aker Stadion

MOL vs GAL (Molde FC vs Galatasaray) Starting 11

Molde FC (MOL) Possible Starting 11

1. Jacob Karlstrom, 2. Eirik Haugan, 3. Benjamin Hansen, 4. Anders Hagelskjaer, 5. Erling Knudtzon, 6. Magnus Grodem, 7. Mathias Lovik, 8. Sivert Mannsverk, 9. Kristian Eriksen, 10. Eric Kitolano, 11. Veton Berisha

Galatasaray (GAL) Possible Starting 11

1. Fernando Muslera, 2. Emin Bayram, 3. Sacha Boey, 4. Kaan Ayhan, 5. Angelino, 6. Kerem Akturkoglu, 7. Berkan Kutlu, 8. Lucas Torreira, 9. Dries Mertens, 10. Baris Yilmaz, 11. Mauro Icardi

According to the reports, This upcoming match is set to be telecast live on Fancode where the fans can enjoy this match. Presently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament.