Mom Finds 16-year-old Daughter’s Body at Bottom of Cliff After Tracking Her Phone

The news has been reported from Texas, USA. It has been reported that a 16-year-old girl was missing from school when her mother reached to pick her up. The girl was traced with the help of a mobile app and it was her mother who was tracking her daughter via a mobile app when she was nowhere to be found at her school. The mother is devastated by founding her dead by herself. The news is viral on the internet and people are shocked by her untimely death under strange conditions.

The teenage girl Siri Reddy has been discovered dead at the bottom of a cliff in the wooded area near Heroes Stadium in the Hills of Park North section of San Antonio. It has been sourced that the girl was a student of Keystone School in San Antonio, Texas. On Thursday afternoon the mother of the girl reached school to pick her up but she was not in the school to her surprise. The mother searched everywhere in the school and the girl was not picking up her phone.

Mom finds 16-year-old Daughter’s Body

The mother started tracking her daughter through a mobile app that lead her to the wooded area near the Heroes Stadium. When the mother reached the spot as traced by the app she was unable to locate her daughter as the area was dense vegetation. So she called the police and in the meantime, she spotted her daughter at the bottom of a cliff. The police officers also reached at the same time. CPR was performed on her to revive the girl but she was pronounced dead by the police at the spot.

The mother is shocked and shattered after the painful incident. The family of the girl is completely shattered by her death. According to the school authorities, Siri Reddy was a bright student and was an award-winning member of the school's Science Fair team and a member of the Upper School robotics team. The school staff and students are sending heartfelt prayers for her. All are shocked by the incident. It has not been discovered yet how the girl reached the site which is around twelve miles from the school. The police are investigating the case and trying to find out the probable links to the case. Our condolences are with the family.