MON vs BRB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Montserrat vs Barbados Concacaf Nations League

Today, we are back with a piece of exciting news related to the next football match of the Concacaf Nations League. It is creating a buzz and many are hitting the online platforms to get more details. This match is set to take place between Montserrat (MON) and the team Barbados (BRB). It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Tuesday 21 November 2023 and this match will take place at Blakes Estate Stadium. Both of the teams have many fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this match. Let us continue your reading to know more about this match and we will try to share all the details.

Both teams have given thier best performance in the last macthes of this league and recive a good responces from the fans. In this tournament, both teams have played a total of five matches and now going to play the sixth and the second face-to-face in this league. Montserrat has faced two wins, or three losses and is currently ranked at the 3rd place of the points table. On the other hand, Barbados has faced an unwell responce by losing all the last five matches and this team is ranked on the last of the points table. It will be a banging match, so watch with joy.

MON vs BRB (Montserrat vs Barbados) Match Details

Match: Montserrat vs Barbados (MON vs BRB)

Tournament: Concacaf Nations League 2023

Date: Tuesday, 21st November 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

MON vs BRB Venue: Blakes Estate Stadium

MON vs BRB (Montserrat vs Barbados) Starting 11

Montserrat (MON) Possible Starting 11 1.Corrin Brooks-Meade, 2. Nico Gordon, 3. Jeriel Dorsett, 4. Lucas Kirnon, 5. Donervon Daniels, 6. Kaleem Simon, 7. Brandon Comley, 8. Alex Dyer, 9. Dean Mason, 10. Brandon Barzey, 11. Adrian Clifton