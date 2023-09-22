MON vs NIC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup AS Monaco vs Nice Ligue 1 League

Ligue 1 League is back with its new football match and this news is creating a buzz among football fans and lovers. This match is going to be played between AS Monaco (MON) and Nice (NIC). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are so excited to enjoy this upcoming match. This match will begin at 12:30 am on Saturday 23 Saturday 2023 and it will take place at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, France. Many are waiting to watch this upcoming match and here we are going to share more details, so continue your reading.

Let us talk about the points table of this tournament, both teams had played a total of five matches in this tournament. AS Monaco had faced three wins, or two losses in the last five matches of this tournament. MON is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Nice had faced two wins or three draws in the last five matches of this tournament. NIC is ranked 4th place on the points table. Both teams have given mostly similar gameplays and received a good response from the fans and viewers. There are strong and active players in both teams and they will give thier best to win this match, so watch and enjoy it.

MON vs NIC (AS Monaco vs Nice) Match Details

Match: AS Monaco vs Nice (MON vs NIC)

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Saturday, 23rd September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

MON vs NIC Venue: Stade Louis II, in Monaco, France

MON vs NIC (AS Monaco vs Nice) Starting 11

AS Monaco (MON) Possible Starting 11 1.Philipp Kohn, 2. Guillermo Maripan, 3. Caio Henrique, 4. Vanderson Campos, 5. Soungoutou Magassa, 6. Wilfried Stephane Singo, 7. Aleksandr Golovin, 8. Youssouf Fofana, 9. Denis Zakaria, 10. Wissam Ben Yedder, 11. Takumi Minamino