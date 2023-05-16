Mona Faiz Montrage aka Hajia4Reall: Instagram Influencer Charged For Role in $2M Romance Scam

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. The 30-year-old Accra, Ghana native was indicted in Manhattan federal court Monday, May 15, for her alleged role in several romance scams that preyed on older men living alone, according to prosecutors. Damian Williams, the US Attorney for Manhattan, described the horrific effects of these romantic scams, especially on senior Americans. “These scams can be both financially and emotionally devastating for vulnerable victims,” ​​he declared.

Montraj, who was known to have nearly 3.4 million followers on Instagram, had links with a team of fraudsters from West Africa who used email, text and social media communications to trick people into believing they were at least He is in a relationship with her since 2013. By 2019, the Fed said. According to court documents, the scammers would then persuade victims to wire money under false pretenses, such as helping smuggle gold into the US from overseas, solving FBI investigations of fraud and posing as fake US Army officers in Afghanistan. pay to support. New York Post.

Mona Faiz Montrage aka Hajia4Reall

According to court filings, Montrage allegedly conned a victim into transferring her $89,000 over 82 wire transfers under the guise of assisting her father’s farm in Ghana. After several phone calls using her true identity, she allegedly deceived the person into thinking the two of them had tied the knot by handing them a tribal marriage certificate. Prosecutors claim that Montrage also accepted money from several other people who had been defrauded by con artists connected to her ring. In total, Montrage received $2 million from the victims’ money that the group embezzled into bank accounts she held in the Bronx and elsewhere, including one she opened under the fictitious name of a clothing firm, 4Reall Designs. The indictment claims that she afterward allegedly laundered the stolen funds to other business associates.

Montrage faces charges of wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money, and conspiracy. If found guilty of the most serious accusation, she may spend up to 20 years in jail. She entered a not-guilty plea during her court appearance and was scheduled to be released on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor in the upcoming days for home confinement to her aunt’s New Jersey home, according to her attorney and the prosecutor’s office. According to her lawyer Adam Cortez, his client is only permitted to travel in specific areas of New York and New Jersey while her case is underway. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.