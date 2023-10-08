Watch: Mona Heidari Video Viral On Social Media Platforms

Recently, Mona Heidari’s name has been making headlines on the internet, due to which a question might have come to your mind who is Mona Heidari and why is her name going viral on the internet? Due to this, let us tell you that from some recent news we have received information that Mona Heidari’s video has gone viral. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Mona Heidari’s viral video has attracted a lot of people’s attention, after which everyone is seen looking curious to know about Mona Heidari’s viral video. If you also want to know about Mona Heidari’s viral video, stay with us until the article’s end.

Before knowing about Mona Heidari’s viral video, let us tell you about Mona Heidari. Mona Heidari was an Iranian teenage girl who has become a topic of discussion for people these days due to her viral videos. Everyone is seen talking only about Mona on the internet. Not only this, but now people want to know what is there in the viral video of Mona Heidari due to which her name is trending so much on the internet. It has also attracted people’s attention. Talking about Mona Heidari’s viral video, as we told you in the above paragraph Mona Heidari was a 17-year-old girl whose video had been leaked on Reddit. After watching the video, many people were upset because the terrible incident shown in the video happened in February 2022.

Mona Heidari’s video has been leaked on platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Mona Heidari’s viral video is based on a violent video. In the video, you can see that an Iranian husband is walking on the road carrying the severed head of his wife Mona Heidari in his hand. As terrible as this thing is to hear, it has become even more terrible to see.

After the video went viral, the reason behind it came to light and reports say that her husband and brother-in-law brutally murdered her. This incident took place in Ahwaz City Iran on February 5, 2022, but the video of this incident has now surfaced. After this incident that happened on February 5, 2022, the criminals were arrested, after which one more thing came to light the dead Mona Heidari also had a 3-year-old child. Here, with all of the material, the article comes to a close. Keep checking back with us for more latest developments.