Monica Belluci Confirms Relationship With Tim Burton Dating Rumours Explained

In this article, we are going to talk about Monica Belluci and about her relationship with Tim Burton. Currently, their dating rumor is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People have very eager to know about their dating rumors. Both are very famous television personalities. Netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding their relationship. People are searching for this in huge quantities. Their dating rumors are circulating all around the internet. If you searching for the same so you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton’s dating rumor is gone viral on the internet. Their dating rumor is making huge controversy. Before talking about their relationship first, let’s look at their profile. As we know, Monica Bellucci is an Italian actress and model. Her full name is Monica Anna, Maria Bellucci. He was born on September 30, 1964. Currently, she is 59 years old. She first starts her career as a fashion model, modeling for Dolce and Gabbana, Cartier, and Dior, before transitioning to Italian films and later American and French films. She has two children. She has a huge fan following.

Monica Belluci Confirms Relationship With Tim Burton

Whereas, Timothy Walter Burton is an American filmmaker, animator, and artist. He is also known as Tim Burton. He was born on August 25, 1958. He is a very famous American animator, artist, and filmmaker. Currently, he is 64 years old. He has two children. He grew up in Burbank, California. He is also famous for his gothic fantasy and horror films. He was married to Lena Gieseke. His wife is a German-born artist. They divorced after four years of marriage. But, currently, his name is on the top of social media platforms after coming to his dating rumor with Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci.

As per reports, both couples met in October 2022. Their meeting was fixed in 2022. But, in 2023 February both couples announced their relationship publicly. In an interview, the Italian actress Monica Bellucci said she is ” in love”. She is dating someone since 2022. Their dating news spreads like fire on every social media platform. Their dating rumor is made a huge storm on the internet. She further said that ” I really love him. He is perfect for me. His nature is very well and I really respect him. They both couples were met in 2022 at an event. It is true that both are dating each other.