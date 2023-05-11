Monica Sirianni Cause of Death? Aussie Reality Star Monica Sirianni Dies on Night Out in Italy

The breaking news is coming that a well-known personality recently died. Monica Sirianni was a well-known Aussie reality tv star who is no more between us. This news is going viral and getting a lot of attention on the internet. She died when she enjoyed herself with her friends at a bar. This news is searched in huge quantities on social media. People have many quarries regarding this news. How she died? What was the cause of her death? Was she suffering from any serious disease? If you want to know all these questions answer so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Monica Sirianni was a well-known famous TV personality. She died at the age of 37. She was a former contestant on the Australian version of the reality show. She died when she was with her friends at a bar in Sauveria Mannelli. This bar was located in Italy’s Catanzaro province. On that day when she collapsed, she was rushed to near hospital but doctors declared her dead. Further, she was an English teacher in a school. After her death, she left her career and fame. Her unexacted death made her family and friends in shock.

Monica Sirianni Cause of Death?

Moreover, her unexpected death left many people and her fans shocked and mourning him. That was a very big loss for her family and friends. If we talk about her cause of death so let us tell you that her cause of death is still not revealed by authority. The cause of her tragic death is still unknown. But the rumor is coming that she died due to a heart attack. Her fans and other people are saying that she suffered a heart attack. The police are still investigating this news.

According to the sources, an investigation is underway into the cause of death to verify what caused the fatal illness and she died unexpectedly, the former Big Brother. She was only 37. When she collapsed at a bar her friends rushed her to near hospital, but after many efforts of treatment and paramedics, she could not survive. Her body is sent to her family in Sydney, Australia. To know about the cause of her death the third- person is not involved. Her parents have not revealed her cause of death maybe they want privacy. Her fans and friends are paying tribute to Monica Sirianni. This is a very difficult time for her family. May god give strength to her family during their difficult time. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.