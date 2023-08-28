Montauk Highway Head-on Crash: Leaves Driver Who Crossed Center Line Dead Charged With DWI

The terrible road crash happened on Montauk Highway. James Lozier, 29, of Levittown died after the 2012 Honda that he was driving west at 10:15 a.m. crossed over the center double line of the highway near Gardiner Driver and crashed into a 2016 BMW being driven east by Amanpreet Singh, 33, of Bethpage. The Honda caught fire while Lozier was still inside, police said. Two police officers were injured as they attempted to rescue the driver from the burning vehicle. Lozier was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Read the whole article to not miss any details from it.

The driver of the BMW, Amanpreet Singh, age 33, was arrested and treated for his injuries at the scene. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police officers Matthew Hess and Daniel Lynch were treated for second-degree burns on the hands and smoke inhalation respectively, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. Both the vehicles of the victims are compounded and converted into scrap because of fire. Singh is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, September 14. Scroll down and continue to read the article for more details related to this incident.

Montauk Highway Head-on Crash

According to the news from the source. The officers who handled the crash weren’t able to provide the basis for charging Amanpreet Singh with DWI, the extent of his injuries what caused the other driver to stray to the opposite lanes of traffic, or other details. Police officers Matthew Hess and Daniel Lynch were treated for second-degree burns on the hands and smoke inhalation at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. The roadway was closed between Gardiner Drive and Hampshire Road but was reopened by Friday evening, police said. Stay and read the whole article to not miss a single piece of information related to the incident.

This incident shows how important road safety is and being aware of the road. follow the traffic rules strictly. The accident shows how fragile life is for anyone. This shows that traffic rules are made purposely for the safety of people and following the rules leads to no harm to anyone. A single wrong turn on the road leads to death. So follow the traffic rules. Stay with our page to get more information and gain knowledge from them. Our page produces lots of news related to many things so stay connected with us.