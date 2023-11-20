Moonbi Accident: Three People Have Been Injured in Car Crash CCTV Video Footage

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that the New England Highway has been reopened following a previous two-car collision that resulted in injuries to three individuals. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Following a two-car collision, the New England Highway is now open to traffic. Motorists are permitted to proceed in one direction at a time, with alternating stop-and-go traffic conditions in effect due to the earlier crash that resulted in injuries to three individuals. Drivers are advised to allocate additional time for their journey.

A teenager and two women were swiftly transported to Tamworth Hospital after a two-car collision forced the closure of the New England Highway near Moonbi. Numerous ambulances were dispatched to the location near Mount View Road, north of Tamworth, around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 20, where paramedics provided assessments for the injured. A teenager received treatment for suspected chest and abdominal injuries, while a woman in her 20s sustained injuries to her chest and hip. A woman in her 40s is believed to have sustained a leg injury.

Three People Have Been Injured in Car Crash

The closure of the New England Highway near Moonbi is anticipated to persist for an extended period. Light vehicles are being redirected via Manilla Road, Garthoven Road, Wisemans Arm Road, and Halls Creek Road to reconnect with the New England Highway. Heavy vehicles are currently parked at the location. Motorists are cautioned to proceed with care and adhere to the guidance provided by emergency services or traffic personnel in the vicinity. Investigators from the Oxley Police Station have initiated a probe into the circumstances surrounding the collision.



