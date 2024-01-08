MOR vs CPA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC Portuguese League

Today, we will talk about the next match of the Portuguese League 2023 which is creating a great buzz among the fans and those who are waiting for this match. This football match is going to be played between Moreirense (MOR) and the team will be played against the team Casa Pia AC (CPA). It will take place at Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, a multi-use stadium, and the match is set to begin at 01:45 am on Tuesday 9 January 2024. Let us continue your reading to learn more about this match such as teams, players, previous scores, predictions, and many more.

Both teams played well in the last matches of this league and are now going to play their first head-to-head match. The previous matches of both teams won the hearts of many who are now waiting for this match. According to the points table, Moreirense has faced seven wins, five draws, or three losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. On the opponent side, Casa Pia AC has faced four wins, four draws, or eight losses and the team is currently in the 12th on the points table. It will be a banging match of this tournament, so watch with joy.

MOR vs CPA (Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC) Match Details

Match: Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC (MOR vs CPA)

Tournament: Portuguese League

Date: Tuesday, 9th January 2024

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas

MOR vs CPA (Moreirense vs Casa Pia AC) Starting 11

Moreirense (MOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Kewin, 2. Pedro Amador, 3. Marcelo Ferreira, 4. Carlos Ponck, 5. Fabiano Silva, 6. Goncalo Franco, 7. Lawrence Ofori, 8. Joao Camacho, 9. Kobamelo Kodisang, 10. Andre -Luis, 11. Alan de Souza Guimaraes