MOR vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing11 And Fantasy Football Tips

It is emerging that the African Cup of Nations Tournament is back with its next match and this football game is making buzz among football lovers. The match is going to be played between Morocco and the other team South Africa. Yes, you heard right both teams will play this match against each other and fans of both are waiting for this match. It is set to begin play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 31 January 2024 and it will be played at Stade de San Pedro Football Stadium, also known as the Laurent Pokou Stadium. Several details like teams, prediction, previous gameplay performance of both teams, and more are yet to be shared, so keep reading.

It is reported that this league began recently and both teams have played a total of three matches in this league. In this league, both teams belong to different groups and are going to play their first head-to-head match. Morocco has faced two wins, or one draw in the last matches and the team MOR ranked at the top of the Group F of the points table. South Africa has faced one win, one draw, or one loss and the team SA ranked in the 2nd place in the Group E of the points table.

MOR vs SA Match Details

Match: Morocco vs South Africa (MOR vs SA)

Tournament: African Cup of Nations

Date: Wednesday, 31st January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

MOR vs SA Venue: Stade de San Pedro

MOR vs SA (Morocco vs South Africa) Starting 11

Morocco (MOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Yassine Bounou, 2. Achraf Hakimi, 3. Nayef Aguerd, 4. Yahya Attiat Allah, 5. Yunis Abdelhamid, 6. Sofiane Boufal, 7. Sofyan Amrabat, 8. Azzedine Ounahi, 9. Hakim Ziyech, 10. Ismael Saibari, 11. Ayoub El Kaabi