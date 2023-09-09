Morocco Earthquake LIVE: 632 Killed as Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco

A huge number of people have lost their lives and many more have been seriously hurt in an earthquake that hit Morocco on Saturday. At least 632 people are feared dead, with buildings destroyed and panic among people in major cities, according to reports on state TV. The death toll has risen to 329, with the Interior Ministry releasing an updated casualty count on Sunday. Most of the victims were in remote mountain regions, making it difficult for rescuers to get to them. Let’s read the whole article for more details related to this incident.

Residents of Marrakech, the closest major city to the epicenter of the earthquake, reported that some buildings including those in the old city, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, have collapsed. Local TV channels showed footage of a collapsed mosque minaret and debris scattered over damaged cars. The Interior Ministry released a televised statement on the death toll and called on the public to stay calm.

632 Killed as Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The earthquake struck several provinces including AI Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant. The United States Geological Survey has estimated the earthquake to be 6.8, with the location of the epicenter being Ighil, which is characterized by its mountainous landscape and small farming villages. The earthquake occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. (2200 GMT). Swipe down for more details related to this incident.

Residents of the mountainous village of Asni, close to the epicenter of the earthquake, have reported extensive damage to their homes and ongoing rescue efforts for those trapped beneath the rubble. In the nearby town of Taroudant, a teacher, Hamid Afkar, described his experience of the earthquake, which he said caused doors to open and close automatically as he descended from the second floor. The Moroccan Geophysical Center has estimated the magnitude of the earthquake to be 7.2, with the epicenter located in the Ighil region of the High Atlas, approximately 70 kilometers southeast of Marrakech and 18.5 kilometers deep. Continue to read the whole article.

This tragedy marks Morocco’s worst earthquake since an Al Hoceima tremor in the north Rif mountains in 2004 killed more than 600 people. Residents in Marrakech, which reported extensive damage, worked together to clean up debris by hand while awaiting the arrival of heavy equipment. The medieval city’s walls showed huge cracks and chunks that had fallen, with debris scattered in the streets. Residents in Rabat, the capital, and coastal town Imsouane have fled their homes as they fear further seismic activity, reflecting the widespread feeling of fear and unease across the country following this powerful earthquake. Stick with our site for more updates.