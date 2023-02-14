Morris Amitay Death Reason? Ardent Advocate For Israel, Passed Away at 86, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Morris J. Amitay has passed away recnetly. He was an American lobbyist who was the executive director. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one had imagined that their beloved person will leave the world suddenly. Currently, many people have been grieving his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Morris Amitay was a very famous personality who spent decades rallying financial, military and moral support from the U.S. government. He was a very kind person and he was a Foreign Service Officer from 1962 to 1969, with assignments in Italy, South Africa and the State Department. In 1981 he established the Washington Political Action Committee. Before taking over AIPAC, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives and for five years as a legislative assistant in the United States Senate. He did great work in his entire career and due to this he earned huge respect due to his best work.

As executive director of AIPAC in the 1970s Morris Amitay is no more among us. He took his last breath at the age of 86 on 10 February 2023, Friday at his residence in Rockville. His passing news has been confirmed by his son Stephen Amitay. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. Morris Amita’s cause of death was metastatic prostate cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

As far as we know, Morris Amitay was born on 5 July 1936 in the United States. He completed his graduation from Columbia University and his J.D. degree from Harvard Law School. He also earned a Masters's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. He was an amazing and respected person who will be always missed by his close ones. Many people have expressed their profound condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.