Moscow Shopping Mall: Four killed, Ten Injured After Hot Water Pipe Bursts, Photos

Four people have been killed and 10 wounded after a hot water pipe exploded at a shopping mall in western Moscow on Saturday (local time).

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services had been working on the scene. Russian news tools quoted investigators as stating that there was no ammonia leak at the site as had been suspected for a time.

Moscow Shopping Mall

Video footage revealed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of the doorway. The mall, known as Vremena Goda, opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores. Sobyanin declared "We have been delivering medical assistance to all the victims. This is very painful news for the families of those who have lost their dear ones."

Investigation of the incident has been going.