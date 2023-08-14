Moto E13 Gets New 128GB Storage Variant, Price at Rs 8999 in India Specs and More

Recently, Moto company is going to launch their new model. As per the sources, the new Moto E13 is going to launch in India after the launch of the Moto E14. People are hugely searching for the price and features of Moto E13. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and getting much attention from the customers. People have very eager to buy Moto E13. This new variant is aimed at budget-focused customers who require a larger storage capacity for their devices. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Motorola is going to launch a new variant of the Moto E13 smartphone, offering customers a higher storage option of 128GB. The Moto E13 is a popular smartphone in the affordable range, and the addition of a 128GB storage variant gives consumers more options to choose from. Previously, the device was available in two storage options of 64GB, but now customers can opt for the higher capacity if they need more space for their photos, videos, and apps.

Moto E13 Gets New 128GB Storage Variant

While the increase in storage capacity is undoubtedly a welcome feature, it’s important to note that the rest of the specifications remain the same. The Moto E13 still features a 13-megapixel primary camera, which should offer decent photography capabilities for its price range. Additionally, it is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC, which provides adequate performance for day-to-day tasks and allows for smooth multitasking. The Moto E13, like its predecessor, aims to cater to budget-conscious consumers who are looking for an affordable smartphone without compromising on essential features. Further, Moto E13 has 5,000mAh battery power. Stay connected to know more.

People are widely searching for the price of the new Moto E13 so let us tell you that the Moto E13 price is Rs 8,999. Moto E13 is featured with 8GB and 128GB storage. You can purchase a new Moto E13 on Flipkart. The sale of Moto E13 will begin on August 16, 2023, in India. The company is also offering color options. Moto E13 comes in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White colors. Moreover, Moto E13 is not support 5G but supports 4G. Overall, the new Moto E13 128GB variant offers an affordable smartphone option with a larger storage capacity. Keep following this page to know more viral news.