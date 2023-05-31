Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is getting so much popularity on the internet sites and creating a great buzz on the internet sites nowadays. This device was launched in the US on Tuesday 30 May 2023 and it is said that this device is going to launch in India soon. It has lots of features that will be most liked by the people and users. Many are hitting the search engine to know more about this smartphone and want to know more about its launching news. In this article, we shared the entire information and also talk some facts about this device.

This device was launched in the United States and priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,100 in the Indian market). It is launched in a single variant of 6GB + 256GB and also various contains various features. Currently, it is launched but it will be open for sale on 2 June 2023 from the offline purchasing methods, and from 16 June 2023, it will also be available to buy from the online methods from online purchasing sites such as Amazon.com, Best Buy, and Motorola.com websites. Scroll down to know more about the features of this device.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With Snapdragon

Recently, the 4G model of Moto G Stylus was powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and it was paired with a 4GB of RAM storage variant. Now, this 5G model is coming with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and various upgrades. It is offered in three different colors including Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne that increase the looks on this device. It has featured a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports the dual SIM feature and it runs on Android 13 with My UX on top.

As per the exclusive sources, it is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. If we talk about the features of the camera then it has a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The camera units are placed on a rectangular camera. It is backed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. It is also shared that the storage of this device can be upgraded to up to 2TB of expandable memory via a microSD card. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.