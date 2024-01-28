Moto G24 Power Launch in India Soon: Expected Specs, Price, and Design and More

Good day, Today a news has come stating that the launch of the Moto G24 Power in India is anticipated on January 30, with expectations surrounding specifications, pricing, and design details. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. The Moto G24 Power will be accessible for purchase through Flipkart and various retail outlets for Indian buyers. The Moto G24 Power is scheduled for launch in India next week. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially revealed the upcoming Moto G series smartphone through its official social media handle. Motorola has also provided details about the Moto G24 Power, including its design and specifications, on its India website.

Interested buyers are advised to stay informed about these details for potential purchase post-launch. The Moto G24 Power will be offered in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colors. It is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and features dual rear cameras, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a substantial 6,000mAh battery. Potential buyers are encouraged to stay updated on the latest online announcements regarding this new handset.

Moto G24 Power Launch in India Soon

Buyers in India can expect the Moto G24 Power to come in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue color options. The smartphone is likely to operate on Android 14 and feature a 6.56-inch HD+ display. Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the Moto G24 Power will come with configurations offering up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Running on the Mediatek Dimensity 6100 Plus processor with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, the Motorola Moto G24 Power is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.



The smartphone boasts a water-repellent design and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, offering a density of 399 PPI. Operating on the Android 14 system, the device houses a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, an 8 MP wide camera is included. Sensors like proximity, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor are integrated. With dimensions of 161.8 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm and a weight of 184 grams, the Moto G24 Power is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Available in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose, the smartphone supports features such as A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. It also supports Dual SIM functionality. On the imaging front, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with Quad Pixel technology and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Additionally, the Moto G24 Power will house a 16-megapixel front camera. As of now, the pricing details for the Moto G24 Power in India remain undisclosed. An estimated price of Rs 10,000 can be considered, but the exact pricing will only be revealed at the time of the official launch.