Moto G84 5G to Launch in India on Sept 1, Full Design and Specs Features and More

The new generation smartphone has launched today. Motorola company announced to launch of a brand new model of the Moto G84 5G in India after its premium Model Motorola Razr 40 series got so much attention among customers. The new phone has 5G connectivity with a superfast processor and an elegant camera that takes mind-blowing pictures. It will come on sale on September 1. It should be available in various colorways such as Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta, and Marshmallow Blue. The rear panel includes dual cameras inside two large cutouts, while the selfie camera is packed into the hole-punched cutout. Let’s continue to read to get full tech info about this smartphone.

The smartphone is designed for budget-focused customers. The Moto G84 carries a 3.5mm audio jack. Motorola company also reveals that the Moto G84 5G contains a 120Hz screen with pOLED display. The pOLED panels are used in multiple smartphones by Motorola Company, including its flip phone. It provides a deep black and rich contrast which is very useful in daylight, that function is much like AMOLED panels on several smartphones. There have been some tweaks to the underlying components. The display will only offer us 1300 nits of peak brightness and HRD10 support. Scroll down to get all the information related to this smartphone.

Moto G84 5G to Launch in India

The Moto G84 5G gives us up to 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone contains a camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. But It doesn’t add a depth sensor in it. On where other side several Chinese competitors continue to add. It also has an ultra-wide camera that can double as a macro vision camera. Similar like another model of the Motorola Company gave use the speakers with Dolby atoms support. There’s also a support for “Moto Spatial sound.” There’s a 5000mAh battery with 30W Turbopower charging technology. Motorola will provide a charger in the box as well. Read this whole article to know about the price of it.

The Company boosts of its clean Android OS eaperience. The phone will also bundle some proprietary apps and features, including Moto Connect. The phone provides us ThinkSheild protection to ensure users’ safety online. The company assured us that provides Android 14 plus with three years of security updates. The price of the Moto G84 5G may exceed the Rs 20,000 price tag in India. The Moto G84 will compete against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series and Realme’s Realme 11 Pro series. Samsung also offers an affordable 5G phone, called Samsung Galaxy M14. These phones’ prices start at around Rs 15,000.