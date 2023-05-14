Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Co Antrim: Man Dies At 22

Here we are going to share sad and shocking news with you that 22 years old man has passed away recently. He took her last breath on Friday night, 12 May 2022. The 22 years old man was identified as Jordan Nixon who was from the Moira area. According to the report, the man was involved in an accident. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now many people are very curious to know about Jordan Nixon and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Jordan Nixon lost his life after being struck by a car. This tragic accident took place in Co Antrim on 12 May 2023, Friday night. The one-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a Volvo XC90 car was reported shortly after 10:50 pm on Moira Road in Glenavy. Jordan Nixon's sudden demise news has been confirmed by the police.

A spokesperson from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit stated: Police received a report shortly after 10:50 pm on Friday that a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC90 car. The 22 years old man lost his life at the location.

A 22-year-old man passing news left many people in shock and pain. He was a very amazing person and was also known for his kind nature. It is very painful and shocking news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person of the family and he will be always missed by his close ones. Currently, police are investigating the incident if we will get any information about it then we will update you soon. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platfroms.