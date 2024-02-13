Motorcyclist, Pillion Rider Killed in JK Road Accident, CCTV Video Footage

There is a shocking piece of news coming out related to a fatal road accident in which two people lost their lives. Yes, you heard right two motorcyclists were killed after their bike rammed into a parapet and the news of this incident is making headlines on the news channels. Both deceased were identified as Sachin and Ricky who were killed in this fatal crash. This news attracted the attention of many who are reaching the online sites to get more details and it became a topic of discussion. Let us know more about this tragic crash incident and we will try to share it all.

According to the news, it was a road motorcycle accident that took place on Monday early morning 12 February 2024 in the Salore area in Udhampur on National Highway 44, Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir, India. In this accident, two people, Sachin and Ricky were killed. After this incident, the locals helped the victims and informed the authorities. The deputies immediately reached the incident scene and began an investigation to fetch more details. The cases of accidents are increasing day by day and the government needs to take some strict actions against these incidents. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

Motorcyclist, Pillion Rider Killed in JK Road Accident

At present, the excat details remain unclear. The authorities have reported that two motorcycle riders sustained critical injuries after a bike skidded and rammed into a parapet alongside the road in the Salore area of Udhampur on Monday morning. Later, they were immediately admitted to Associated Medical College and Hospital Udhampur where doctors pronounced them dead. Both the deceased were identified as Sachin and Ricky. Both were going towards Jammu and unfortunately involved in this tragic accident. Their bodies were sent for postmortem and other legal formalities and further details will be shared soon. Read on…

If we talk about the deceased, Sachin was 24 years old at the time of his demise and he was the son of Ashoke Kumar, a resident of Ward 17, Udhampur. Other side, Ricky was 21 years old at the time of his death and he was the son of Balwant Raj, a resident of Ward 7, Dhar Road, Udhampur. Both lost their lives in this fatal crash incident that occurred on 12 February 2024 in the Salore area in Udhampur on National Highway 44.