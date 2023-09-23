Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in India Check Full Specification Features and More

Are you also thinking of buying a brand new phone, then let us tell you that we are going to talk about Motorola Edge 40 Neo phone because that phone is in great demand in the market and everyone has this question. Asking what features and quality are provided in Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Let us tell you that we have collected for you all the new features and price information of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Stay tuned till the end of our surface article and learn about the Motorola Edge 40 Neo phone.

First of all, let us know how is the phone display and performance. So in Motorola Edge 40 Neo you get a 6.55-inch display, that too with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio. If we talk about the performance of the phone, you get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory in this phone. The battery pack of this phone has also been designed keeping the users in mind, hence in this phone, you get a battery pack of 5000 mAh. As far as the quality of this phone is concerned, Motorola company has rarely disappointed its users, and keeping this in mind, Moto company has given a 32-megapixel camera to this phone.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in India

Now you can take photos in better quality with the camera of this phone. Talking about SIM slots, you get the option of dual SIM in this phone. On the other hand, the privacy of this phone has also been designed as per the needs of the users. In this phone, you get the option of Fingerprint Sensor. You will get this phone in very unique colors, you can choose any phone color as per your wish.

Overall, this phone is going to be very demanding in the market. You all will also be very curious to know the price and launch date of this phone. Answering these questions, let us tell you that you get Motorola Edge 40 Neo for Rs 20,999 and it is a great thing to get so many features at this price. This phone will fulfill all your needs, be it camera quality, phone storage, or battery backup. This phone can become the best option for you. As far as the launch date of this phone is concerned, this phone has been launched on 21st September 2023. Here we have shared the complete information with you about the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G smartphone. So, don’t forget to follow us for more amazing updates.