Motorola Edge 40 Price in India, Sale Date Accidentally Revealed Specs Features and More

There is a piece of news coming out that the Motorola Edge 40 had mistakenly revealed its Indian price, launch date, and some more information about this device. If it is true that it is going to launch in Indian markets then it is a good chance for those people who wants to buy a new phone. The launching of this phone news is running in the trends of the internet sites and many social media users are expressing their reactions, Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about the features of this phone. Let’s continue this article and know more about this device.

As per the Flipkart listing, Motorola Edge 40 could be a price tag of Rs. 27,999 in India. This device is set to launch on 23 May 2023 and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage variants and it will available in three different color options. It has a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging. This device was initially launched in Europe. Scroll down to know more.

Motorola Edge 40 Price in India

It contains lots of features which will be most liked by the fans and people. It has a display of 6.50 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a rear camera of 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel and a front camera of 32-megapixel. The screen resolution of this smartphone is 2400×1080 pixels and the dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sound. Currently, the complete features of this device are not confirmed. This device is receiving good responses from the netizens and many social media users are sharing thier reactions to the launch of this phone.

Flipkart has added a banner on its official website and this device is set to launch on Tuesday 23 May 2023. They also mention the price of this smartphone that it will be available at Rs. 27,999 and there will be no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 5,000 per month. In addition, the listing suggests an exchange offer of up to Rs. 2,000. Although, the price of this device is not currently listed on the e-commerce website. In a tweet, a banner of this device was first spotted by a Twitter user Karan Mistry (@karanmystery).