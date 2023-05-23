Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed on Saudi Arabia Key Specifications, Price in India

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Model is going to hit the markets soon as a Saudi Arabian retail website has listed the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra model, hinting at its key specifications and pricing. The smart foldable handset is going to launch on June 1 on the global stage as per the official statement of the company. As the news of the smartphone’s unveiling is leaked tech enthusiasts are scrolling down their phones to get all the information about the specifications and features of the smartphone and waiting eagerly for the launch of it. The smartphone is expected to come with a larger outer display as compared to the previous model of Motorola which was Moto Razr 2022 and was unveiled in August last year. We are going to share with our viewers all the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone so stay with us till the end to get more info.

The key specifications and features of the upcoming model by Motorola are quite fascinating. The smartphone will be presenting a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display. The handset is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The previous model was also powered by the same processor. The smartphone will be offering RAM of 8GB and ROM of 256 GB. The battery life is 3800mAh as per the information. It is also featuring wireless charging as the leaked news is claiming.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specs

If we talk about camera setup, it is going to present a dual rear camera setup that includes 32MP primary camera and an 8MP lens. A dual selfie camera of 12mp+13mp will be also a feature of the smartphone. The device would be presenting two 13-megapixel sensors and also 32-megapixel and 8- megapixel front-facing camera sensors. The phone is expected to be offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta colour options. It is assumed that the handset will be with a 3.5-inch external display.

It is expected that the phone will come preinstalled with the Android 13 os platform. The other features revealed are NFC support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Face ID unlock. If we talk about the pricing of the handset it is expected that it be roughly Rs 88,400 as revealed by the Saudi Arabian site Next.com. The news is also flashing that it will be known as the Motorola Razr + in the United States. As the description of its exciting features is viral, the launch date is awaited now by the phone-admirers. Let’s watch what the handset offers on June 1. Stay tuned.