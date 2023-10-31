Mount Pleasant Crash: Twin Lakes Man Strikes Light Pole, Tree on Highway 31

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that an investigation is underway following a deadly car collision on Highway 31 in Mount Pleasant. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

Early on Saturday morning, a heartbreaking incident unfolded as a 40-year-old man from Twin Lakes tragically lost his life in a car accident. In response to this single-vehicle accident, local law enforcement and fire department teams swiftly arrived at the scene around 1:13 a.m.

The accident occurred at the intersection of State Highway 31 and Sunset Boulevard, as detailed in a press release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Eyewitnesses present at the scene recounted that the vehicle had been heading southbound on the road when it veered off, initially colliding with a light pole and then striking a tree. Tragically, the sole occupant of the vehicle was discovered unresponsive and without signs of breathing.

Mount Pleasant Crash

Sgt. Drew Wroblewski, as mentioned in the press release, stated, “Despite the Racine Fire Department’s best efforts to administer life-saving procedures, they were ultimately unsuccessful, and it was determined that the individual had passed away.” The investigation was spearheaded by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, receiving support from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Racine Police Department, and Racine Fire Department. As part of the investigation, the roadway had to be temporarily closed. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed by authorities as they are awaiting family notification.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department, in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Patrol, is actively pursuing the investigation. Sergeant Wroblewski emphasized the importance of reaching out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department if anyone possesses information regarding this incident. They can be reached at 262-884-0454, selecting option #4, or through Crime Stoppers via phone at 262-636-9330 or by utilizing the Crime Stoppers app or website.