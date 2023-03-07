Moustapha Sylla Cause of Death? Ivorian Player Moustapha Sylla Dies After Collapsing on Pitch

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Moustapha Sylla has passed away recently. He was an Ivorian defender who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 21 on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Moustapha Sylla and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Moustapha Sylla was a very talented Ivorian defender who played for RC Abidjan. He entered the club in September and was just 21. He earlier played in Mail, entering Racing Club Abidjan from Malian side Djoliba AC last September. The club was crowned champion of Cote d' Ivorie in 2020 and he earned a huge achievement in their history. They are in 7th Place in the Ivorian first division championship, having played 16 matches this season. He was a very respected person who achieved huge respect due to his best work.

Moustapha Sylla Cause of Death?

Young defender Moustapha Sylla is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 5 March 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his death and now many people are very curious to know about the news. On the basis of the report, He passed away in an ambulance after suffering a heart attack and collapsing on the pitch. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

As per the report, he collapsed on the pitch when his club, Racing Club d' Abidjan, encountered SOL FC in a league game on Sunday which they finally won 3-1. Harrowing video footage from the Ivory Coast shows the left-sided defender taking multiple steps backward before losing his balance and dropping down near the center circle. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.