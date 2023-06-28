MP’s Datia: 12 killed After Vehicle Crashes into Bridge, Falls Into River CCTV Video

Today we are going talk about the 12 deceased people who died in a tragic incident. Yes, you heard right a total of 12 people died in this crash and this news is running in the headlines of the news channels. It is shared that all the deceased are stated to be members of a family and unfortunately got involved in this crash incident. Lots of people are showing their interest in this matter and sharing hitting the search engine to know more about this incident, so we made an article and discuss in detail about this incident and the deceased people.

According to the reports, a mini truck hit an under-construction bridge and fell into an overflowing Buhra river in Datia this incident happened on Tuesday 27 June 2023. In this accident, as many as 12 people passed away in this crash incident. Aboard 12 were deceased and three others were injured in this crash. It is shared that this crash incident was so terrible and the nearby people immediately arrived at the incident scene after this incident. Scroll this page and continue this article to know more about this incident.

12 killed After Vehicle Crashes into Bridge

After this incident, police get informed and they arrived at the incident place immediately. Police and paramedics reached the incident scene and began a rescue investigation. It is shared that a few people are still missing and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is involved in the rescue operations. All of the dead people are stated to be members of a single family and they were going to Tikamgarh from Gwalior in the mini truck for a marriage. Currently, not much information has been shared about the deceased and those people who were involved in this accident.

This news is spreading like wildfire on internet sites and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this crash incident. Home minister Narottam Mishra said the rescue operation is underway and they also mourn for the death of those who died in this accident. The minister has directed officials for all possible help to the victim's families. Many people are supporting their families in this painful period. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been confirmed about this crash incident.