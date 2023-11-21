Mr. Kirtilal Doshi Death Reason? Former GJEPC & GII Chairman And Pioneer Of Indian Gem & Jewellery Industry Dies

We are sharing a piece of sad news that Mr. Kirtilal Doshi is no more. Yes, indeed, a very well-known and respected former chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Promotion Council Mr. Kirtilal Doshi passed away. The passing news of Mr. Kirtilal Doshi has gone viral and left the community shocked. Recently the news of his passing went viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment his passing news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Let’s delve into the details.

As per the sources, a very well-known person Mr. Kirtilal K. Doshi passed away. He was the former Chairman of the Gem & Jewelry Promotion Council and founding Chairman of the GII. Further, the former Chairman Mr. Kirtilal K. Doshi passed away on November 20, 2023. Mr. Kirtilal K. Doshi was 101 years old at the time of his passing. He died peacefully in Mumbai on Monday. He made his contribution to many industries and achieved a significant place in the community. He was the person who made his contribution to increase improvement of the Indian gem trade. Read more in the next section to know more.

Mr. Kirtilal Doshi Death Reason?

As we earlier mentioned Mr. Kirtilal K. Doshi was a very well-known and respected former chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council. He played a very unique role from 1970 to 1971 in the growth of GII. He built the name of GII through his hard work and dedication. He will always be alive in our hearts. The community will never forget his love, support, and care. He was also part of various industry bodies, such as the Diamond Exporters Association Ltd., the Precious Stone Importers Association, and Bharat Diamond Bourse. Scroll down the page.

Moreover, Mr. Kirtilal K. Doshi was living with his daughter, two sons, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Now, the question is raised of what was his cause of death so let us inform you that at this time the cause of death of Mr. Kirtilal K. Doshi is unknown. The authority has not revealed the cause of death of Mr. Kirtilal K. Doshi. Further, he was born in 1922. He was from Palanpur, Gujarat. He became part of the diamond industry at a young age. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.