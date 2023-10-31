MR-W vs ST-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

Hello cricket lovers, the Australian Women’s T20 Bash League is going to take place and this cricket match is fixed to be played between two teams: Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) and the opponent team Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W). This upcoming match will begin at 09:30 am on Wednesday 1 November 2023. This amazing match will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia. If you are a cricket lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right page. We will share all the details about this upcoming cricket match such as predictions, both teams, team performances, scores, weather, pitch, and more.

It is coming forward that both teams are going to play thier 3rd head-to-head match in this tournament and it is said that this upcoming match will be a banging match of this tournament. Both of the teams had been unwell and had played a total of 14 matches in this tournament. Melbourne Renegades Women has faced four wins, nine losses, or one draw and is ranked in the 7th place of the points table. On the other side, Sydney Thunder Women has faced one win, ten losses, or three draws in the last matches and is ranked on the bottom of the points table.

MR-W vs ST-W (Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women) Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women (MR-W vs ST-W)

Tournament: Australian Womens T20 Bash League

Date: Wednesday, 1st November 2023

Time: 09:30 AM (IST) – 04:00 AM (GMT)

MR-W vs ST-W Match Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne, Australia.

MR-W vs ST-W (Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women) Playing 11

Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) Possible Playing 11 1.Hayley Matthews(C), 2. Tammy Beaumont, 3. Josie Dooley(WK), 4. Harmanpreet Kaur, 5. Jess Duffin, 6. Georgia Wareham, 7. Erica Kershaw(WK), 8. Georgia Prestwidge, 9. Sara Kennedy, 10. Ella Hayward, 11. Sarah Coyte

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) Possible Playing 11 1.Tahlia Wilson(WK), 2. Chamari Atapattu, 3. Phoebe Litchfield, 4. Heather Knight(C), 5. Marizanne Kapp, 6. Anika Learoyd, 7. Olivia Porter, 8. Claire Moore, 9. Sam Bates, 10. Hannah Darlington, 11. Ebony Hoskin

The weather is fully clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any major or minor injury before this match. Fans can easily enjoy this cricket match because it will be broadcast live on Fancode. The pitch is said as natural and balanced for both teams. Both batters and bowlers will perform thier best which will be fully enjoyed by the audience.