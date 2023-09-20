MrBeast’s Fans and His Glorious YouTube Journey Make His Channel Second-Most Subscribed Globally

In this article, we are going to talk about MrBeast. Yes, we are talking about James Stephen Donaldson who is also known as MrBeast among his fans. The good news is coming for MrBeats that his fans following and his powerful YouTube journey make his channel the second-most subscribed globally. His fan following increasing day by day. Currenlty, netizens hit the search engine and want to know about him in detail. His fans also want to know about his personal life and many more. His name is on the top of the social media headlines on the internet. If you are interested to know this in detail, go through the page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

James Stephen Donaldson who is professionally known as MrBeats became the second-most followed YouTuber. He is recently the largest individual creator on YouTube. As we know YouTube is a global social media platform where people show their different-different skills. At this time YouTube is one of the famous social media platforms. People went viral a few times after their video was uploaded on YouTube. People earn fame, name, and many more from YouTube. Swipe up the page to know more.

MrBeast’s fans and his glorious YouTube journey

MrBeast is a famous American YouTuber, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Born on May 7, 1998. As per his date of birth, he is currently 25 years old and earned a huge fan following. Basically, he creates stunts and challenges videos. He grew up in Greenville, North Carolina. He started his YouTube journey in early 2012 at the age of 13. He started gaining positive reviews. He was raised in a middle-class family and his brother's name is CJ. His YouTube videos are basically involving giveaways and challenges.

Further, currently, he has over 184 million subscribers which makes him one of the most-subscribed channels overall and his position is on the 2nd over the world. His YouTube channel name is MrBeast and the channel was active in 2012. He uploads gaming, Comedy, entertainment, vlogs, and reaction videos. He has 184 million at his main channel while at his combined channel, he has 307 million subscribers. He also shared his achievement on his Twitter account. He shared how many subscribers he had on each of his birthdays. Further, he is active also on Instagram where he gained over 41 million followers.