Ms Sun Cause of Death? Chinese Acrobat Died After Falling During A Performance

People want to know about Ms Sun Death details. An acrobat falls to her death on camera during a routine with her husband. In video footage of the fatal incident, audience members can be heard screaming. Authorities in China are investigating after an acrobat died on Saturday night while performing a risky activity with her husband. Authorities in China are investigating after an acrobat died while performing a stunt with her husband on Saturday night. Video footage of the incident in Hougao hamlet in eastern Anhui province showed a crane lifting the pair into the air. The woman is hanged. The man clasped his wrists behind his head as he walked around the display area. She then let’s go and falls down on the ground. Let us know more about this Ms. Sun Death and Obituary Case.

According to What’s on Weibo, clips of the incident went viral across China over the weekend, with other gruesome footage showing the female acrobat being brutally kicked to the floor on a hard surface. Screams from the audience can also be heard as she is hurt. towards the ground The acrobat’s aide Sun Moumou told reporters that the acrobat was “still breathing weakly” after the tragedy. According to accounts, he was brought to the hospital and died of his injuries. Following the fall, concerts and other events scheduled for later in the weekend were immediately canceled. On Sunday, Chinese social media users eagerly questioned the incident, wondering how it could have happened. Some witnesses reportedly noted a lack of security elements at the show and roads leading to the performance area was difficult for emergency service teams to access.

Ms Sun Cause of Death?

There has also been a lot of discussion in the media as to who is to blame. According to the local Department of Culture and Tourism, the performing group behind the show did not receive proper approval to perform in the first place, and they “will be dealt with accordingly.” According to a historical film obtained by The Paper, the two are regularly seen performing stunts at high altitudes and relying on each other’s strength to survive. According to the report, the choice not to wear a safety belt stemmed from working in a “highly competitive” industry where they earned “relatively more money” by performing risky tasks. According to initial reports, Sun had a conflict with her husband, Zhang Moumou, before the performance and refused to wear a security belt. Later, Zhou told the Yangtze Evening News that the claims were false. “We were always happy together,” he reflected.

“There was no dispute. I can’t give you any details right now because I’m dealing with everything.” The couple reportedly had a son and a daughter, born in 1986. According to the Global Times, Anhui Yaxi Performing Arts Media, the producer of the show, was fined more than $7,000 for “performing a commercial without approval”. The investigation team of the Yongqiao District Committee and the district government said it was investigating the recent incident and expressed its “deepest condolences” to the “deceased” and his relatives. The same day an acrobat performing at Coachella in California was seriously injured during an aerial display. as the Sun. According to witnesses, paramedics placed the acrobat on a backboard before taking him to the hospital. For further information stay tuned with us.