MSD vs CT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City

Match Details

Team: Mamelodi Sundowns FC (MSD) vs Cape Town City (CT)

League: South Africa Premier League

Day: Tuesday

Date: 4th April 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (MSD) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ronwen Williams, 2. Rushine De Reuck, 3. Khuliso Mudau, 4. Mothobi Mvala, 5. Aubrey Modiba, 6. Themba Zwane, 7. Teboho Mokoena, 8. Marcelo Allende, 9. Sphelele Mkhulise, 10. Haashim Domingo, 11. Cassius Mailula

Cape Town City (CT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Darren Keet, 2. Thamsanqa Mkhize, 3. Lyle Lakay, 4. Taariq Fielies, 5. Keanu Cupido, 6. Jaedin Rhodes, 7. Thabo Nodada, 8. Fidel Brice Ambina, 9. Mduduzi Mdantsane, 10. Bertrand Junior, 11. Khanyisa Mayo

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are very famous and talented and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Cape Town City on 4th April 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Loftus Versfeld. The MSD team won 4 matches, lost 0 matches and draw 1 match and the CT team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match. MSD team has more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.