MSD vs CU Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very highly anticipated football match is going to be played between two powerful teams. A well-known league is coming back once again. This match will take place between Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United. Both teams’ players are the best and they are ready to face each other. Currently, all the fans are searching for the match details on the internet as they are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that South Africa Premier League is coming back with its two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between two teams and both teams are very famous among people. And all the fans are also very excited about the match. The South Africa Premier League match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Chippa United will be played at Loftus Versfeld. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details indulging team, time, date, day, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Mamelodi Sundowns FC (MSD) vs Chippa United (CU)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 10th January 2023

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld

League: South Africa Premier League

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (MSD) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ronwen Williams, 2. Grant Kekana, 3. Sifiso Ngobeni, 4. Khuliso Mudau, 5. Mothobi Mvala, 6. Teboho Mokoena, 7. Marcelo Allende, 8. Neo Maema, 9. Gaston Sirino, 10. Themba Zwane, 11. Cassius Mailula

Chippa United (CU) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lloyd Kazapua, 2. Ronald Pfumbidzai, 3. Roscoe Pietersen, 4. Trevor Mathiane, 5. Justice Chabalala, 6. Siphesihle Mkhize, 7. Brooklyn Poggenpoel, 8. Siphelele Luthuli, 9. Meshack Maphangule, 10. Etiosa Ighodaro, 11. Elmo Kambindu

Match Predictions

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very amazing and outstanding. Both teams’ players will give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United on 10th January 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Loftus Versfeld. MSD team won 5 matches and lost 0 matches and draw 0 matches and the CU team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches. MSD team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.