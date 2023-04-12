MSD vs GDA Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction, Today’s Match Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Golden Arrows

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. This match is going to be played between Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Golden Arrows. Becade one of the best South Africa Premier League is all set for this match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played on Wednesday. Currently, all the fans are also very excited about this match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the MSD vs GDA match and we will share it with you in this article.

South Africa Premier League is coming back with its two powerful teams. Now fan’s wait is also going to be over supper soon as only a few hours left for the match. Both teams are very famous and they are also ready to face each other in the match. The South Africa Premier League match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Golden Arrows is going to be played at Princess Magogo Stadium. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match including the team, time, date, venue, league and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Mamelodi Sundowns FC (MSD) vs Golden Arrows (GDA)

League: South Africa Premier League

Date: 12th April 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns FC (MSD) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ronwen Williams, 2. Grant Kekana, 3. Khuliso Mudau, 4. Mothobi Mvala, 5. Aubrey Modiba, 6. Themba Zwane, 7. Teboho Mokoena, 8. Marcelo Allende, 9. Neo Maema, 10. Peter Shalulile, 11. Cassius Mailula

Golden Arrows (GDA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Nkosingiphile Gumede, 2. Divine Lunga, 3. Thabani Zuke, 4. Ntsikelelo Nxadi, 5. Siyavuya Ndlovu, 6. Nduduzo Sibiya, 7. Velemseni Ndwandwe, 8. Pule Mmodi, 9. Nqobeko Dlamini, 10. Lungelo Dube, 11. Knox Mutizwa

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and all the players of the match and very hard working and amazing. This match is going to be played between Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Golden Arrows from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Princess Magogo Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the MSD team won 2 matches, draw 3 matches and lost 0 matches and the GDA team won 3 matches and drawing 1 match and lost 1 match. The GDA team has more chances to win the match against MSD. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.