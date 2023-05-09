MU vs PU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup US Open Cup Minnesota United FC vs Philadelphia Union

Hello football lovers, we have great news for those who liked to watch football matches that there is a football match is going to be played between Minnesota United FC and Philadelphia Union. This match will begin play at 6:00 am on Wednesday 10 May 2023 and this match is fully set to take place at Allianz. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match.

This match is the fourth head-to-head match of this tournament and it is said that this match is the bang match of this tournament. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Minnesota United FC had faced three losses, one win, and one draw in the previous five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Philadelphia Union had faced two victories, two draws, and one loss in its last five matches in this tournament. This match will be most liked by the fans and viewers but nothing can be said now, so watch and enjoy this match.

MU vs PU (Minnesota United FC vs Philadelphia Union) Match Details

Match: Minnesota United FC and Philadelphia Union

Tournament: US Open Cup

Date: Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Time: 6:00 am

Venue: Allianz Field

MU vs PU (Minnesota United FC vs Philadelphia Union) Starting 11

Minnesota United FC (MU) Possible Starting 11 1. Dayne St Clair, 2. Michael Boxall, 3. D.J. Taylor, 4. Kemar Lawrence, 5. Miguel Tapias, 6. Hassani Dotson, 7. Robin Lod, 8. Wil Trapp, 9. Sang-bin Jung, 10. Luis Amarilla, 11. Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Philadelphia Union (PU) Possible Starting 11 1. Andre Blake, 2. Jack Elliott, 3. Kai Wagner, 4. Jakob Glesnes, 5. Olivier Mbaizo, 6. Alejandro Bedoya, 7. Daniel Gazdag, 8. Jack McGlynn, 9. Leon Flach, 10. Julian Carranza, 11. Mikael

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clear and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. There is no one player who has any major or minor injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this superb match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament. This match will also be live telecast on Sony Sports Network television and the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match.