Muhammad Jahangir Khanji Death Reason? Nawab of Junagadh Passed Away, Obituary

The city of Karachi was struck by the news of the demise of Nawab of Junagadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji. He hailed from a distinguished lineage, being the grandson of Mohsin Pakistan Nawab Mahabat Khanji and the son of former Sindh governor Colonel Nawab Dilawar Khanji of the state of Junagadh.

He leaves behind a grieving family, including his mother Mussarat Jahan Begum of Junagadh, his son Nawabzada Ali Murtaza Khanji, his daughter Princess Maryan Khanju, as well as his brothers Nawab Alam Gir Khanji and Zaheer Khnaji, as well as his sister Nawabzada Alia Khanji.

Muhammad Jahangir Khanji Death Reason?

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.