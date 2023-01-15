Mukarram Jah Death Reason? Titular Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Passed Away at 89

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Mukarram Jah Bahadur has passed away recently at the age of 89. He was the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday night. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His close ones are very saddened by his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to knwo about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Mukarram Jah Bahadur's name was Nizam Mir Barket Ali Khan Siddiqi Mukarram Jah but he was professionally known as Mukarram Jah Bahadur. Bahadur was the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad. He was a successor and grandson of the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur. Since his passing news came on the internet uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet.

Mukarram Jah Death Reason?

Mukarram Jah Bahadur passed away when he was 89 years old. He took his last breath on 14 January 2023, Saturday in Istanbul. His passing news has been confirmed by his office on behalf of his family. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. He died peacefully in Istanbul, Turkey last night at around 10:30 pm. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person.

Mukarram Jah Bahadur was born on 6 October 1933 in Nice France. He was a son of Prince Azam Jah and Princess Durru Shehvar. He was educated in India at the Doon School in Dehradun. His body will be taken to the Chowmahalla Palace after completing the required rituals the burial will happen at the Asaf Jahi family tombs.