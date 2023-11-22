Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills Two in Seguin, CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we are going to share the details of the Seguin multi-vehicle crash collision incident that took the lives of two persons. This incident happened on Sunday and this news is currently trending on top of the internet or social media pages. An investigation is also going on regarding this incident and the officials have also shared some reports. This creates a stir and attracts the interest of many people who are visiting online platforms to get more information. Let us know more about this terrible accident and the dead in this article, so read it completely.

The news of this incident is coming out from Seguin, Guadalupe County, Texas, U.S. and it was a multi-vehicle accident as well as a fatal accident incident which happened on Sunday 19th November 2023, and two drivers were killed in this accident. It happened at roughly 12:54 a.m. at State Highway 46N and Cordova Road. After this incident, the authorities were reported and they immediately reached the incident scene. The Seguin Police Department as well as the Seguin Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle collision. It is reported that a Chrysler 300 engulfed in flames and a Jeep Cherokee with extensive damage at the incident scene from the collision. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills Two in Seguin

Additionally, two other vehicles were also involved in the wreck shortly after the collision occurred and the drivers were evaluated by Seguin EMS. Authorities determined that the Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound on State Highway 46N when it collided with a Chrysler 300 in northbound traffic. The deceased were the drivers of the collided vehicle and were identified as Natalie Jean Gage-Avila and Marcus Keshawn Harris. Natalie was 23 years old and from New Braunfels. Whereas Marcus was 37 years old and was a resident of Luling. Both were declared dead at the scene of the incident. Keep reading…

Reportedly, the family of the deceased has been informed and it is a painful moment for the family members of the deceased. In this accident, one more individual was involved was was also rushed to the hospital in stable condition. Two people lost their lives and one is in stable condition after being involved in this accident. The authorities are continuing their investigation and everything will be clear after the complete investigation. This incident happened on State Highway 46 N and Cordova Road around 12:54 a.m. on 19 November and two people died in this accident. We will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.